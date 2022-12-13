W Advisors LLC Sells 886 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

W Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

