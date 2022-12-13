W Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $149.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.