W Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

IJS stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

