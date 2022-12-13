Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 141,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

