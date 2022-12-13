WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Linde by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,784,000 after acquiring an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Price Performance

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $336.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.08. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.