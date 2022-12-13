WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

