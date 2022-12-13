WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,100 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

