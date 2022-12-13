WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,932 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 40.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

