WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

