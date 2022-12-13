WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $541,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

