WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $877,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.