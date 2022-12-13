WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

