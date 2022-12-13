WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

