Weber (WEBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th.

Weber Price Performance

WEBR opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Get Weber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Weber to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Institutional Trading of Weber

Weber Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weber by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.