Weber (WEBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th.
WEBR opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Weber to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
