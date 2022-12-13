Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOL. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,065 shares of company stock valued at $296,086 in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 106.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after acquiring an additional 857,481 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,176,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

