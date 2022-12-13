Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vor Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.46). The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $6.41 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

