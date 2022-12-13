Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,520 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $53,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

