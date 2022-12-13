Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,000

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.91) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.03) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Whitbread Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

