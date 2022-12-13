Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $135.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.35.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $116.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

