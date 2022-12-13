Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,649,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227,677 shares during the period. Workiva comprises 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $108,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WK opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $139.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

