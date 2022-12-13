Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $123.00 at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.70.

XYL stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $123.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

