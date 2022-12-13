Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Shares of ZVO stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.