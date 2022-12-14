12,371 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $373,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF Stock Performance

JHMH opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

