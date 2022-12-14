134,230 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 134,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

