2,286 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CRM opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $262.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.83.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,022 shares of company stock worth $29,777,452 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

