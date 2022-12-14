230 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $301.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.93 and a 200-day moving average of $281.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

