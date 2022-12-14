5,783 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

