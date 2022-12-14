6,380 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 199,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 76,551 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,077,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $788,784.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $257,572.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 358,468 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,574.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,196 shares of company stock worth $8,567,272. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

