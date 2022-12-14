6,474 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after buying an additional 1,731,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $83,028,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

