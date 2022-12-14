Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

