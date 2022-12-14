Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $295.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.