Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $82,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.23 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

