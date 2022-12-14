Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $17.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.55. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS.

Amgen Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.29. Amgen has a one year low of $210.23 and a one year high of $296.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

