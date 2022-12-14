Amundi Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.79% of Cummins worth $216,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $242.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.71. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.