Amundi Has $197.29 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,230 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $197,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $174.31 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

