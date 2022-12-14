Amundi Has $238.14 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Amundi raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,185 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.20% of CVS Health worth $238,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

