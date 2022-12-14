Amundi Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,459 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.75% of KLA worth $339,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $409.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

