Amundi Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Amundi grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,498 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $295,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

