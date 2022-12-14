Amundi Sells 27,026 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $261,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

BLK opened at $724.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $663.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

