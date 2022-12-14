Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $971,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $1,502,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 68,182 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 49.8% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 130,444 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

