Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ares Management by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

