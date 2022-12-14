AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,535,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440,108 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $116,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

