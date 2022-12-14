AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

