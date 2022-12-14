B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,237 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $214.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

