B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $22,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

