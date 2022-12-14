B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.60.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.