B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 18,497 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.06.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 3.5 %

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $223.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.04. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

