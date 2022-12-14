B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $5.90 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

