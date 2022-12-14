BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shell by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Shell by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 246,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,104 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shell by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.