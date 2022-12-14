Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $40,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,047.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,889.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,908.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

